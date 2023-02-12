Marshall’s Master of Science in Human Resource Management Degree Recognized by Global Society

The Society for Human Resource Management has recognized Marshall’s Master of Science in Human Resource Management degree to be aligned with their suggested guides and templates.

“It’s an honor to say that the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business continues to be aligned with Society for Human Resource Management’s standards, but more importantly, it’s a tremendous advantage to our students,” Dr. Avi Mukherjee, provost and senior vice-president for academic affairs, said.

Around the world, more than 500 programs at 425 different educational institutions have been acknowledged by the Society for Human Resource Management.

“For the human resource professional, the Society for Human Resource Management certification is a significant distinction,” Mukherjee said. “Beyond formal education, the Human Resource industry looks to Society for Human Resource Management for professional certifications.”

The Society for Human Resource Management developed the Human Resource guidebook to define the minimum of what students in undergraduate and graduate programs should study and familiarize themselves with.

These guidelines help university business schools determine a set of curriculum to adhere to their standards as a part of the Society for Human Resource Management’s academic initiative.

“We were delighted to see Society for Human Resource Management, a globally recognized Human Resource authority, again recognize that the Marshall Master of Science in Human Resource Management program meets its standards,” Mukherjee said.

Dr. Jeff Archambault, the interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, says that Marshall’s Master of Science in Human Resource Management program has a long history of distinction that can assist students in their post-graduation job search.

“Students will continue to be better prepared than ever for careers in human resources,” Archambault said.

This masters program provides students with the instruction needed to ensure that businesses and organizations can provide for the diverse needs of their employees.