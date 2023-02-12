Marshall Swim Earns National Academic Honors

Marshall University Swim and Dive finished the fall 2022 semester with a 3.83 team GPA and accordingly earned CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors.

Earning the best team GPA in Division 1 swimming and diving, 16 student-athletes finished the semester with a 4.0, and 25 finished with a 3.5 and above.

“Performing at an elite level both athletically and academically is very demanding, but our women continue to find ways to elevate their performances in both areas,” Head Coach Ian Walsh said. “We could not accomplish this without all our support staff in the Buck Harless Academic Center, specifically Kaylyn Torain. She has been an integral part of helping hold our women accountable.”

Torain, a student-athlete advisor assigned to the team, said swim and dive has been a great team to work with.

“They aren’t a hard time to keep up with,” Torain said. “I meet with the team weekly to make sure they remain on track. The team puts in the hard work. I’m just here to make sure they have all the resources they need.”

According to the CSCAA, Marshall Swim received the highest GPA over other top five Scholar All-America teams such as Richmond, Harvard, UNC-Wilmington and Brown.

“When I first heard the team received national honors for academics, I was so proud of them. It just makes everything that I do worth it,” Torain said.

Although the entire team put effort towards the top GPA, Torain pointed out two athletes who she was particularly impressed with.

“Joelle Williams has had a 4.0 her entire career, and Maria McGovern has maintained a great GPA while swimming and participating in ROTC. I love seeing my athletes succeed in everything they do,” Torain said.

With the Scholar All-America title in their belt, Herd Swim and Dive will head to the Missouri Valley Conference Championships this weekend.