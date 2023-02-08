Marshall Women’s Basketball Looks to Improve on Five Game Win Streak

Marshall Women’s Basketball reached a five game win streak, the longest since the ‘08-’09 season, which garnered a press conference at the Cam Henderson Center with the team and staff about the rest of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“We have a big week this week,” Coach Tony Kemper said on his thoughts regarding the upcoming games against Coastal Carolina and Texas State.

Junior guard Abby Beeman spoke about the team’s struggles with consistency saying, “We have to face adversity, and we have to dig ourselves out of these holes.”

Coach Kemper looked ahead to Thursday’s home game against Coastal Carolina and said, “They really got after us down there; I don’t think we had a very good performance.”

Kemper and Beeman both mentioned the importance of winning the next contest to prove to the newly joined Sun Belt Conference that Marshall can compete. Beeman spoke about the possibility of moving up in the conference standings while focusing on one game at a time.

Marshall plays the Chanticleers on Thursday, Jan. 9, morning at 11 a.m. and Texas State on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m.





