Marshall’s Sluggish Start Proves Costly in Loss at Louisiana

Men’s basketball drops to Louisiana on the road 77-67.

The slow offensive first half proved costly for the Herd as they shot 10 of 29 from the field and were outrebounded 26 to 11.

Marshall’s largest deficit was 14 in the first half, 30-16, with 5:38 remaining.

“They wanted it more earlier than we did,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They came out intent on winning a ballgame. We came out to play a ball game.”

In the second half, Marshall’s largest deficit was 18 points. Marshall cut the deficit to eight points, but Louisiana never allowed the Herd to cut the deficit closer.

Marshall was outrebounded 47-25, and Junior Jordan Brown played a significant role, grabbing 20 boards for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He also finished with 26 points.

Senior Terence Lewis II also grabbed ten rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The leading scorer for the Herd was senior Taevion Kinsey had 28 points, with one rebound and three assists.

Junior Andrew Taylor scored seven points on 3 of 15 shooting, and junior Kamdyn Curfman scored 9 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Freshman Micah Handlogten grabbed eight rebounds; sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen grabbed seven rebounds.

Marshall shot 38.7% from the field as a team, while Louisiana shot 50% from the field.

Next, Marshall will stay on the road as they take on Coastal Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m.