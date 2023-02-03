Men’s Basketball Sweeps the Mountaineers, Defeats App State 66-58

Marshall defeated Appalachian State on the road 66-58 Thursday night. The win for the Herd makes it a season sweep against the Mountaineers.

The game’s leading scorer was junior Andrew Taylor, with 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting. Taylor also had five rebounds and seven assists.

“It’s a good road win,” Taylor said. “Any time you play a team the second time, it’s going to be harder.

Senior Taevion Kinsey had 15 points on 7 of 17 shooting. Kinsey finished the game with five rebounds and two assists.

“I thought we controlled the game pretty well tonight,” Kinsey said. “They were physical. It was a physical battle.”

Freshman Micah Handlogten had a game-high 11 rebounds.

“If you can win against a team that won six of its last eight games, it’s a good win,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said.

The Mountaineer’s leading scorer was freshman Justin Abson with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

App State also had two other players in double figures, sophomore Terrence Harcum with 14 points and junior C.J. Huntley with 12 points.

Next, Marshall will stay on the road as they go up against SBC’s first-place Louisiana Saturday at 8 p.m.