Women’s Basketball Defeats ULM After Second Half Comeback

The Thundering Herd defeated ULM last night in Monroe, Louisiana, after a comeback in the second half, 61-59.

Marshall was down by double digits in the first half of the game. A similar circumstance occurred in the previous contest when the Herd outscored Southern Miss in the second half for the first win in five games.

Junior Guard Abby Beeman had her hand in the final seconds of play by dishing out one of her eight assists to Mahogany Matthews for the lead with 12 seconds left. Beeman led the team with 17 points, and Sydni Scott produced 15 points off the bench.

The Warhawks center, Emma Merriweather, had eight rebounds in the first half, and ULM outrebounded Marshall by 16 in the end. Rebounding has been a weakness for Marshall this season. Marshall shot below its average in the first half, only making 19% of its attempts.

Head Coach Tony Kemper said, “It was really ugly in the first half; I just didn’t think we played with a lot of confidence,” when talking about feeling good after a close win on the road.

The Third quarter turned the tide for the Thundering Herd. Marshall went on a run to tie the game, led by Meredith Maier’s five points and Peyton Ilderton’s three-pointer to take the lead. ULM made a game-tying free throw in the quarter’s final seconds, giving neither team the advantage going into the fourth.

After a quarter of back-and-forth action, the Warhawks went on a nine-point run to take control over the Herd. Sydni Scott went on her run with seven straight points for Marshall, which brought the game within one. Mahogany Matthews came to the rescue with two clutch blocks on defense and a free throw to seal the game.

Marshall is now (11-9) overall and (4-5) in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd is also ranked ninth in the conference with nine games remaining in the regular season. Marshall is looking to improve its two-game winning streak with another road game against Arkansas State before returning to Huntington on Jan 28. Tipoff for the game is at 3 p.m.