Men’s Basketball Defeats Texas State after an Efficient Shooting Performance

Men’s basketball (16-4) gets its first conference road win of the season after defeating Texas State 81-73 Thursday night.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman got the Herd rolling by making his first seven attempts from the three-point range. Curfman finished with a season-high 21 points.

“Even on the one I banked in, I was just throwing it up,” Curfman said about his start. “Once you make five in a row, the rim looks ginormous, like you’re throwing it into the ocean.”

Senior Taevion Kinsey’s had 17 points in the second half after only two points in the first half. Kinsey finished the game 7 of 12 from the field.

“In the second half, they trusted me, and it was like, wow, this team really believes in me,” Kinsey commented after scoring two points in the first half.

Junior Andrew Taylor finished the game with 20 points on 7 of 13 from the field.

The Herd made 56% of their shots in the game and 68% in the second half.

“They’re the two-time (regular-season) defending champs in this conference, and they played like it tonight,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said about Texas State after the game. “They moved the ball really well. They brought their ‘A’ game. I thought we closed it extremely well.”

Next, Marshall will go on the road again to Arkansas State on Saturday at 3 p.m.