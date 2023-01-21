Marshall Team Places in the Top 1% at Cyber Competition

A team of cyber students found themselves finishing in the top 0.71% of the National Cyber League’s fall 2022 competition in November. They placed 28th out of the 3,926 teams who competed.

The competition was based on many categories, including cyber forensics, cryptography, log analysis and password cracking. Marshall placed in the 100th percentile for cryptography, open source intelligence and network traffic analysis, among others.

Previously, Marshall’s team has ranked in the top 10 four times and won the Spring 2020 competition.

“Competing in the National Cyber League teaches these students hands-on and teamwork skills that we could never replicate in the classroom,” Josh Brunty, associate professor and the team’s coach, said in a Marshall University News press release. “It’s these skills that will set them apart in the cyber workforce after graduation.”

Brunty’s team consisted of students Ethan Endres, Alisha Joseph, Jack McFee, A.J. Clark, Samuel Adkins, Jaslin Giron and Hannah Carroll. The team members themselves described the experience as rewarding, educational and strengthening. Carroll, a senior cyber forensics and security student, emphasized the impact this competition had on her years at Marshall.

“During the competition, I discovered new skills and strengthened current ones that I can use in my classes, internships and career,” she said.

Endres, a senior cyber forensics and security student, highlighted the educational value of the competition.

“The challenges were so unique and really had all of our team members thinking outside the box,” he said.

Joseph, another senior cyber forensics and security student, reflected on the satisfaction of her involvement in the competition.

“ I love how this competition helped me enhance my critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” she said.