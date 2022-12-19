Marshall Defeats UCONN in Myrtle Beach Bowl 28-14

Marshall (9-4) gets its first bowl win since 2018 after defeating UCONN (6-7) 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday evening.

“They’ll be remembered as a team that found a way to go four and zero in November and create an opportunity to party in December. They’ll always be remembered as the 2022 Myrtle Beach champions,” Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys; I couldn’t be more excited for every player, every coach, every trainer and everyone involved.”

Marshall struck first just four minutes into the game as Cam Fancher found Corey Gammage for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

Later with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter Damion Barber intercepted UCONN’s Zion Turner and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown, putting the Herd up 14-0.

Huff said the pick-six was a significant turning point in the game.

“It was a big play in the game; it gave us an opportunity to get up a little bit,” he said.

Later in the second quarter, with 7:05 remaining, Fancher would find Devin Miller for a 10-yard touchdown pass, putting up the Herd 21-0.

After halftime, Marshall started right where they left off after Rasheen Ali scored on a two-yard run, putting up the Herd 28-0 with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter.

UCONN would answer four minutes later with a Victor Rosa 14-yard touchdown run, making it 28-7 Marshall.

Rosa scored again as time expired in the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run, making it 28-14 Marshall, which would ultimately be the game’s final score.

Fancher finished the game 10 of 20 with 93 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Rasheen Ali was named Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP. He finished with 15 carries, 92 yards and one touchdown.

Ali said he’s excited he was able to be named MVP.

“I’m not going to say I thought I was going to win it, but I kind of manifested it. With my injury, I just knew I wanted to play hard for our last game, so I’m just super excited I was able to get this trophy.”

Marshall’s all-time bowl improved to 13-6.