Marshall Heads to The Myrtle Beach Bowl Against UCONN

Marshall will play Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

It will take place at Coast Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.

Marshall will come into the game, having won five out of the last six games. UCONN has won five of the previous seven games.

Marshall’s quarterback Cam Fancher has completed 121-215 passes with 1465 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. However, Fancher has thrown six touchdowns with just one interception in his final three games.

UCONN’s quarterback Zion Turner has completed 140-231 passes with 1241 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Marshall’s Khalan Laborn has 281 carries with 1423 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

UCONN’s leading rusher is Victor Rosa, who has 124 carries with 561 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The Herd is averaging 405.8 yards of offense per game, while UCONN is averaging 301.8 yards.

Marshall is averaging 24.2 points per game. UCONN is averaging 19.8 points per game.