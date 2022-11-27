Marshall Wins Their Final Regular Season Game Against Georgia State

The Herd defeated Georgia State 28-23 in their final regular season game.

Georgia State would strike first with a Tucker Gregg three-yard run, putting up the Panthers 7-0 with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter.

It wouldn’t be till the 7:47 mark of the second quarter that more points got on the board. Georgia State’s Michael Hayes nailed a 39-yarder to make the score 10-0 Panthers.

Marshall responded with an 83-yard touchdown run from Khalan Laborn, making the score 10-7.

Then with 1:25 remaining until halftime, Cam Fancher found Rasheen Ali for a five-yard touchdown pass, giving Marshall the lead 14-10. It would be Ali’s first touchdown of the season.

After halftime, Georgia State responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass. Darren Grainger found Jamari Thrash for the score, and the Panthers would retake the lead, making it 17-14.

Later in the fourth quarter, with 10:09 remaining, Marshall responded when Fancher found Charles Montgomery for a 32-yard touchdown pass, as the Herd retook the lead, making it 21-17.

Marshall added to the lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Laborn, making it 28-17.

Georgia State would answer with 3:45 remaining in the contest with a two-yard touchdown run by Marcus Caroll; they would fail the two-point conversion, making it 28-23, which would be the final score.

Next, Marshall awaits the announcement of their bowl and opponent.