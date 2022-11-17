Grant Traylor Announced as Marshall’s Associate Athletic Director of Communications

Marshall has announced that Grant Traylor, a 2005 Marshall alum, will leave his role as the current Sports Director of the Herald-Dispatch, and will serve as the Associate Athletic Director of Communications starting in December 2022.

He will oversee media relations and strategic communications for the athletic department to build the university’s brand locally and nationally.

Athletic Director Christian Spears said he will be vital in building Marshall’s brand.

“Grant will absolutely help us tell the story of Marshall Athletics,” he said. “He will embrace the role and connect our brand meaningfully, both regionally and nationally, as our university and athletic programs continue to compete at the highest level.”

Traylor will also work with the sports information office and the marketing department to augment Herdzone.com, the Marshall athletics website.

He has spent the last 15 years with the Herald-Dispatch in many roles, including Sports Director, Sports Editor and Marshall athletics beat writer.

Traylor said he is honored by the opportunity.

“President Brad D. Smith and Director of Athletics Christian Spears have injected new energy into Marshall University, and its athletics programs as the university begins its journey in the Sun Belt Conference,” he said. “Marshall’s connection with the community has always been unparalleled due to its storied history, and I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to help preserve the message of that history while also helping to build Marshall’s brand as it writes its next chapter in the Sun Belt Conference.”