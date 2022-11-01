WMUL’s Hosts Homecoming Car Bash

Destruction drew a crowd at Buskirk Field as students lined up for their chance to destroy a car for WMUL’s 20th annual Car Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The event, hosted by Marshall’s student radio station, allowed students and faculty armed with sledgehammers and protective equipment the opportunity to decimate a vehicle while celebrating homecoming week.

“It is just pure fun and a big stress relief,” Caden Johnson, Thundering Herd football player and freshman, said. “You don’t really get the chance to hit stuff, so I had to try.”

Participants in the Car Bash paid $1 and signed a safety waiver in exchange for two minutes of smashing the mirrors, trunk and windows of a junkyard car that was donated by Kelly’s Radiator Service.

Prior to the event, members of WMUL with the help of some freshmen students painted the car in the colors of Marshall’s homecoming opponent, Coastal Carolina.

“The event is a great way to rev people up for homecoming,” Makaylah Wheeler, executive news director of WMUL, said. “It is a great way for everyone to relieve stress, and it’s great exercise.”

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., after which the car was loaded up on a tow truck and driven through the homecoming parade that took place from downtown to Harless Dining Hall on Thursday night.

An event of this magnitude took a lot of cooperation and time to organize to ensure the safety of all those involved, according to Wheeler.

All proceeds from the event went back to WMUL to plan and host future events.Marshall University played Coastal Carolina for the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 29, with homecoming events hosted on campus throughout the week up until kick-off.