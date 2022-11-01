International Festival Aims to Unite Students

Continuing nearly six decades of trying to promote greater understanding among students from different backgrounds, the 59th International Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Student Center.

“The goal of the festival was to bring international and domestic students together so they could learn about different cultures and traditions,” Jyotsna Patel, coordinator for the festival, said. “Initially, students cooked dishes from their countries and brought it to the festival.”

She added that, since the start of the festival, it has expanded where they are now able to have local vendors and more people share their cultures, food and traditions.

They will be celebrating the 59th year, with its first back in person event after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very excited that this event is West Virginia’s oldest and longest running International Festival,” Patel said. “We were able to do the festival during the pandemic and that added another aspect to the festival, but we are glad to be back in person.”

Patel also said that students will be able to enjoy music, food, traditional clothing, and dances.

She added that the different organizations will have decorated tables and will put on performances to celebrate their cultures and there will be a prize given out for the best table display.