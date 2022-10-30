Marshall+Loses+Homecoming+Game+Against+Coastal+Carolina

Marshall fell to Coastal Carolina on homecoming, 24-13, Saturday night.

Coastal Carolina started hot in the first quarter as they put up three touchdowns leading to 21 unanswered points. The scores would come from a Grayson McCall two-yard run, a Bryce Carpenter three-yard run and a McCall 37-yard pass to Jacob Jenkins.

Marshall would have many opportunities to get back in the game, as the Chanticleers would not score another touchdown for the rest of the contest.

A fourth-quarter 27-yard field goal by Kade Hensley would be the only points the Chanticleers would get since their 21-point first quarter.

Marshall scored only one touchdown in the contest, coming in the second quarter by a Khalan Laborn two-yard run.

Rece Verhoff had two field goals, a 40-yarder in the second quarter and a 39-yarder in the third quarter.

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said his team didn’t do enough to get the win.

“Really appreciate all the fans, I get it; I know homecoming and the festivities were great, but we didn’t play well enough to win today, I still love these guys, and I still love this town. We came in today, and the atmosphere was great,” he said. “We got to be better, and we will be.”

Next, Marshall will go on the road against Old Dominion Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2:00 p.m.