Marshall Dominates on Senior Day Against Georgia Southern

The No. 6 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team dominated on senior day against Georgia Southern by a score of 6-1 Sunday evening at Hoops Family Field.

It didn’t take long for the Herd to get on the board as Morris Duggan scored in the 14th minute, putting up Marshall 1-0

Just seven minutes later, in the 21st minute, Joao Souza scored his fifth goal of the season, putting up Marshall 2-0

A 2-0 score would remain for the rest of the first half.

Not long into the second half Taimu Okiyoshi scored his second goal of the season in the 52nd minute, making it 3-0 Marshall.

Six minutes later, in the 58th minute, Georgia Southern scored an own goal, making it 4-0 Marshall.

In the 64th minute, Adam Aoumaich scored and gave Marshall a 5-0 lead.

Three minutes later, in the 67th minute, Georgia Southern got on the board after Manuel Prieto snuck one in for the Eagles, making it 5-1 Marshall.

In the 75th minute, Milo Yosef scored his eighth goal of the season, putting Marshall up 6-1, which would be the final score.

Marshall men’s soccer head coach said He was happy with his team’s performance.

“We did pretty well,” he said. “We had a chance for the guys to get more dangerous. I think Georgia State, and even against ODU, we win those games more often than not, but we just didn’t commit to getting in the box to score goals. Today, for moments, we did.”

Marshall moved to 8-2-3 on the season, while Georgia Southern moved to 1-12-1

On Wednesday, Marshall will go on the road against Wright State at 7 p.m.