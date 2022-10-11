Marshall Named Top School in Online Education for Counseling

EduMed.org has named Marshall University a top school in online education for counseling.

Seeking to support higher education in health care, the website helps students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs, which include nursing, health-care administration, public health and many more medical and health disciplines.

To be ranked by EduMed.org, a school must have active regional accreditation and at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.

Marshall has one online program, and the Counseling Department is accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).

Marshall also ranked sixth in Top Online Mental Health Counseling Master’s Programs,, with a student to faculty ratio of 18-to-1.

When applying these ranks, EduMed.org uses data from Integrated Postsecondary Education Data (IPED) and the ranked schools themselves.

The website has established six primary data points: academic counseling services, career placement services, student-to-faculty ratio, tuition, percent of students receiving school based financial aid and amount of school-based aid per student.

EduMed.org analyzed 7,700 accredited schools using IPED, and only 6% of postsecondary schools in the United States have earned a ranking position.

With all these ranks, EduMed.org can let students know which schools are the most affordable and has the top programs in the mental health fields, as well as many others.