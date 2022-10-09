Yosef+Leads+No.+6+Marshall+Past+South+Carolina

The no. 6 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team defeated South Carolina by a final score of 3-1 Saturday night.

Marshall scored first in the 36th minute as Vinicius Fernandes netted his first goal of the season.

The goal from Fernandes would be the only one in the first half, as Marshall took a 1-0 lead heading into the locker room.

After the break, Milo Yosef scored his sixth goal of the season in the 69th minute on an assist by Joao Souza to double the lead.

Just not long after, in the 79th minute, Yosef would find the back of the net again for his seventh goal of the season on an assist by Kenzo Brito. It would be Yosef’s second multi-goal game this season.

In the 88th minute, South Carolina would get on the board as Rocky Perez scored his first goal of the season for the Gamecocks.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said it was an excellent performance by his team.

“Big three points today against a well-coached, well-organized side,” Grassie said. “I thought for 85 minutes, that was the best performance of our season so far, we are now starting to find our groove, so the challenge to the lads is to continue to hold these high standards and push on from here to get to that championship level.”

Up next for the Thundering Herd will be Old Dominion at Hoops Family Field on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:15 p.m.