Bolly’s Bets Looks at CFB Week Six and NFL Week Five

Marshall and WVU both have bye weeks this Saturday, so let’s dig into some other games you can look forward to this weekend.

Washington versus Arizona State

Washington opens the week as 14-point favorites over Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Arizona State has played three other ranked opponents-Oklahoma State, Utah and USC- prior to this week’s matchup. Arizona State lost those games by 17 points, 21 points and 22 points. This Washington offense has an ability to score on any given drive- their lowest scoring game was 32 points in a loss against UCLA. I think Washington covers the 14-point spread against a weak Arizona State team.

Tennessee versus LSU

A classic case of two ranked SEC teams clashing in Baton Rouge this weekend as the No. 8 Tennessee Vols travel to LSU to take on the No. 25 Tigers. The opening line has Tennessee as 2.5-point favorites. I think this is going to be one of the top games of the weekend when it is all said and done, but I think it will be lower scoring than expected. The over/under is set at 63.5 total points. When two top SEC schools collide, we often see the defenses prevail more often than not throughout the game. I think Tennessee’s defense can keep LSU under 24, and I think the hostile LSU crowd will help hold back Tennessee’s offense enough to get this game under 63.5.

Detroit Lions versus New England Patriots

The line entering this game gives the Patriots a three-point advantage. I love this Lions team. This Lions offense is incredible week in and week out, and I don’t think the Patriots are going to stop it. New England will once again be without Mac Jones, meaning Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe, if that name sounds familiar it is because he was the QB for WKU, will have to take the spot of quarterback. I don’t think the Patriots’ offense can keep up with the Lions. I like the Lions moneyline.

Cincinnati Bengals versus Baltimore Ravens

I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have this game circled on my calendar since the night the schedule was released. Bengals versus Ravens on Sunday Night Football opens up with the Ravens as three-point favorites over the defending AFC champions. There is no blood loss between these two talented football teams, and it should come down to the last second. I think the Ravens have something to prove coming off two embarrassing losses to the Bengals last year and last week’s blown fourth quarter lead in a loss to the Bills. I think the Ravens win this one at home, coming from a Ravens fan.





