Marshall Men’s Soccer Comes to a Draw Against Coastal Carolina

The lights shone bright last night in Conway, South Carolina, as the #3 Marshall men’s soccer team took on Coastal Carolina. With the big-time matchup and national hype surrounding the opposing Herd, Coastal was not intimidated as they took the pitch. Of all the factors present last night, scoring was not one of them.

Marshall and Coastal came to a 0-0 draw, stemming from a defensive clinic from both teams. The difference between the two sides came with shots, as Marshall got in scoring position 16 times compared to just three from Coastal. The large gap between shots on goal did not affect the scoreless affair.

“I’m very disappointed with the result,” said Marshall Head Coach Chris Grassie during post-game. He mentioned how well Marshall played outside near the goal, “but for the other 110 yards of the pitch, we were top class.”

Two shots in the waning seconds for Marshall gave the Herd hope to steal a victory late, but excellent goalkeeping by Coastal led this match to a draw. Marshall had every opportunity to take home a win, but a lack of execution kept them from success.

Now standing at 5-1-2, Marshall returns home to face Robert Morris this coming Tuesday, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.





