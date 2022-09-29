Gov.+Justice+Says+State+Will+Fund+Remainder+of+Baseball+Stadium+Cost

University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state of West Virginia will be contributing the remaining $13.8 million needed to complete the construction of the baseball field on Thursday at the future site of the Marshall Baseball field.

“I heard you’re 13.8 million dollars short and I’ve got all the money right here,” Governor Justice said.

Justice, a surprise guest, approached the crowd and held a giant check displaying the contribution.

“We’ve worked and worked and worked to try to find a way through all the different angles we have at the governor’s office and everything from the standpoint of economic development it’s so long overdue it is unbelievable,” Justice said.

“Congratulations to all of you. You make me proud – Coach Waggoner, all of you guys, you’ve got a team now that is second to none and God knows I am proud to be a part of it. Thank you so much.”

Following the announcement, Governor Justice threw the ceremonial first pitch for economic development to a member of the team on the site of the new field.

“This is the site of an amazing athletics complex, and you don’t get to this point without dreaming big and having people make things happen,” Smith said.

“For more than six decades this dream has been worked on by many people. We get the privilege of standing on the shoulders of giants and no giant stands taller than Coach Jack Cook,” Smith said.