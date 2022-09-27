New Businesses Opening on Fifth Ave

Smoothie King is one of the newest additions for Marshall students to sample and enjoy on Fifth Avenue. Smoothie King is open seven days a week with varying hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. This is now the second Smoothie King location in West Virginia.

Smoothie King’s mission is to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone. Their vision is to be an important part of everyone’s health journey. Three of the general managers/owners are Marshall Alumni and are very fortunate to be partners with Marshall student athletics. The Alumni members include Chandler Basham, Tanya Basham and Kendra Swiger; the other manager/owner is Kevin Basham.

Smoothie King’s dedication to cleaner blends is what makes them different. They are smoothies with a purpose and acknowledge that purpose is different for everyone. Whether the person is looking to have an energy boost, just got done at the gym, or is trying to be healthier and enjoy healthy options, Smoothie King has their back.

Smoothie King also has a “no” list; these items are never in their smoothies. The no list includes: hydrogenated oils, rBST/rBGH added hormones in their dairy, NSF banned substances, gluten, trans-fats and GMO fruits and veggies. Their blends do promise whole fruits and organic veggies, no syrups (only fruit juices), no added sugar in many blends and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Along with Smoothie King, a new Starbucks has also been added. The new Starbucks is located in the same building as Smoothie King and is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with hours of 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.