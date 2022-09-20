Bolly’s Bets Looks at NFL Week Three and CFB Week Four

Last week was not a good one for Bolly’s Bets, but the best part about a new week is there are new games to look so let’s get right into it.

Marshall vs. Troy

Last week I said that Marshall -16.5 against Bowling Green was disrespectful, and it looked incredible 5 minutes into the game, then the wheels fell off. Well, a new week means a new opponent for the Thundering Herd, who will travel to Troy to take on the Trojans. This is Marshall’s third consecutive road game. The line currently sits at Marshall -3.5 against the Trojans. Even if Rasheen Ali is still out, I think Marshall controls the game on the ground as they look to get back on track after a disappointing loss to Bowling Green. I will stay away from the spread and take the Marshall Moneyline.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells gets his shot at the other West Virginia school this week as the Mountaineers will travel to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech. The line currently sits at West Virginia -2.5. Both starting quarterbacks -JT Daniels and Grant Wells- have struggled in their first few games at their new schools. West Virginia is going to need to create turnovers if it’s going to win this game. I think the value in this game lies in the Virginia Tech +2.5- If you can find +3, that’s even better.

USC vs. Oregon State

The Pac-12 starts conference play as #7 USC travels to Oregon State to take on the Beavers. The opening line for the game has USC -6.5. USC has proven to be one of the nation’s top offenses, scoring 152 points this year so far- all against FBS teams. Oregon State has one of the worst pass rush grades in the nation compared to USC’s 9th-best ranked offensive line. Look for Caleb Williams to be able to read kids’ bedtime stories while in the pocket this week. Oregon State has flexed offensive firepower as well to start the year. I think this game could come down to the turnover battle and which defense steps up in a big moment. I’m going to take USC -6.5.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored in this game by 6.5 points- not even a total touchdown. The Colts are coming off a game where they were shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars a week after tying with the Houston Texans. I’ll give you a second to let that marinate. The Chiefs are coming off a win on Thursday night vs. the LA Chargers. Between the extra rest the Chiefs get and how poorly the Colts have played this year, I think this game is pretty simple. I love Chiefs -6.5.

New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

I usually finish every Bolly’s Bets by giving my prediction for my hometown Baltimore Ravens; however, due to blowing a 21-point lead in the 4th quarter last week to lose to the Miami Dolphins, I have decided to take a mental health break from giving Ravens advice. Ravens -3.

Zach Bolinger is the co-host of the Fratletes podcast.