WV Department of Education Names Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston.

Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown and has taught for 21 years.

“She cares deeply for her students and community and I believe she will be an inspiration for many,” state Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach said in a news release. “I appreciate her diligent work in our public schools.”

The Personnel of the Year award went to Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon with 11 years of service.

“She is someone who is committed, principled and enthusiastic about supporting students and teachers,” Roach said.

Nichols and Grose each will receive cash prizes and other gifts.