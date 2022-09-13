University’s Division of Aviation Receives $1 Million in Funding

Marshall’s Division of Aviation has received $1 million in federal funding to go towards increasing the aviation workforce in the Huntington area. The 5-year award will go towards diversifying the economy of the region and providing funding for the new Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

The new program is the first of its kind in the region and offers a joint associate degree from Marshall University alongside Mountwest Community and Technical College. Other credentials are offered as a part of the program, including FAA certification.

“Our aviation programs at Marshall University will benefit greatly from this federal money as Marshall works to educate the next generation of aviation professionals,” Bill Noe, Marshall’s chief aviation officer, said. “We are also boosting economic development in the region through supportive industries associated with aviation. I want to sincerely thank our phenomenal U.S. senators for their unwavering support of these programs.”

The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is designed to ensure that its graduates will be in high-demand upon graduation.

The need for skilled labor aviation is rising across the country, with current demand estimated to be around 10,000 mechanics. Current training capacity is between 6,500 and 7,000, which has led to projections that median pay will increase over the next few years.

“The Division of Aviation at Marshall University is meeting a significant market need for pilots and aviation technicians,” Brad D. Smith, Marshall University’s president, said. “As this new generation of aviation experts is being educated, it’s imperative that we stay current and timely and funding like this is incredibly important. We are grateful for support from our Senators Capito and Manchin.”

As of 2021, the median pay for aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians was $65,550 a year.