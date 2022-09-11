Paige Leonard Appointed as iCenter Assistant Director Within School of Business

Paige Leonard, two-time Marshall graduate, has been welcomed by the Lewis School of Business to serve as the assistant director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter).

As assistant director, Leonard will work with students from the Brad D. Smith Student Incubator and develop programs to help fulfill the iCenter’s goal of inspiring innovation across campus and across the community.

Leonard has previously worked as the iCenter’s innovation coordinator, a multimedia intern in the Office of University Communications, a summer intern for the Coalfield Development Corporation and a number of other positions within the university.

“In 2017, Intuit and President Smith, who was Intuit’s CEO at the time, brought design thinking to Marshall and kick-started a generation of innovative students who became fluent in design thinking,” Dr. Ben Eng, iCenter executive director, said. “Paige emerged not only as leader of that cohort of natural design thinkers, but also as a leader on campus who demonstrated a burning passion to use design thinking to make an impact.”

In addition to her work experience, Leonard is certified in Testing Business Models, as an Intuit Design for Delight Innovator, as well as a LeanStack Coach.

University provost, Dr. Avi Mukherjee, has said that Leonard’s experience on campus gives her a unique perspective to empower campus stakeholders.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the iCenter’s assistant director,” Leonard said. “As a Marshall University graduate and former coordinator at the iCenter, I believe I have developed a skill set that has prepared me for this role. I am looking forward to utilizing and growing those skills to pay it forward and help our university, community and region innovate and reach new heights.”

In addition to helping students on Marshall’s campus, Leonard will also provide support to students pursuing an entrepreneurship pathway within West Virginian Career Technical Education programs.