Bolly’s Bets Looks at NFL Week 1 and College Football Week 2

Can you smell that? It’s a beautiful thing. I could cry during our first full weekend of non-stop football, Thursday through Monday. But since we have a bigger and better pool of games to pick from, I’ll cut the chit-chat and get straight to what you came here for; here’s what games I like this week.

Baylor vs. BYU

I’m going to be short and sweet on this one. BYU scored 55 points last week. Baylor scored 69 points last week. That’s 124 total points combined. The over/under in this game is currently sitting at 53.5 points. This should be a close game with BYU favored by 2.5 points- usually, home field advantage is worth 3 points in the sportsbook, so this is a tossup. Two very explosive offenses are squaring off- I like over 53.5 here.

Marshall vs. Notre Dame

Oh boy. Marshall enters this game now as 20.5-point underdogs- a spread that keeps growing as the game approaches. I like a few things in this game. Notre Dame held arguably the nation’s top offense in Ohio State to just 21 points on Saturday, while the Herd held a much lesser offense in Norfolk State to just 3 points. I think this game will be a defensive battle with Marshall trying to establish the run game and dominate the time of possession. If you can find anywhere with Marshall +21.5 or more, I would take it with no hesitations. Right now, though, I love the under. I know, I know, nobody likes taking the under. Here I’m taking under 51.5.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

I’m in love with a girl, and her name is NFL Sundays. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will play in the season opener hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Bills enter this game as 2.5-point favorites in LA. Buffalo was last seen in January watching Patrick Mahomes win a coin toss and effectively end their season a few plays later. Josh Allen hasn’t forgotten, and I can assure you neither has anyone in that organization. I think this game ends up being extremely close and could go either way. I could see both these teams facing again in February, but in the game this Thursday, I like the Bill’s Moneyline.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

What a surprise, the kid from Baltimore, is talking about the Ravens game. The current line has Baltimore as 7-point favorites over the Jets. There are still a lot of questions for the Jets around who will be starting under center come 1:00 Sunday. Will we see Joe Flacco play his old team? Will Zach Wilson be cleared to play? Well, we will have to wait and see. On the other side, there are no questions about who is starting. Lamar Jackson returns after missing the final six games with an ankle injury last year. This Ravens team is looking to prove that last year means nothing. I like Ravens -7… from a Ravens fan.