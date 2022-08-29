Kipp+Bodnar+Appointed+to+Board+of+Governors

Kipp Bodnar, a Marshall alum and chief marketing officer for HubSpot has been appointed to serve on the board of governors by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Bodnar graduated from Marshall in 2004 with a degree in journalism and started his professional career as an intern at Charles Ryan Associates in West Virginia and has served in roles at several marketing firms. He joined HubSpot, a customer relationship management and marketing software company, in 2010 as an inbound marketing specialist and was eventually promoted to chief marketing officer. While at Marshall, he was editor of The Parthenon and a member of the university’s chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PPRSA.)

“Kipp Bodnar brings significant knowledge of digital marketing and leadership-at-scale that will amplify our brand and strengthen our execution in the next chapter of our journey,” said university president Brad D. Smith.

“I am eager to get Kipp engaged and benefit from his thought partnership for taking Marshall to the next level,” Smith said.

Bodnar is a Williamstown, West Virginia native and now resides in the Boston area with his family.

“As a graduate of Marshall University, I am so honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the next generation of Marshall’s evolution. I look forward to working with President Brad D. Smith on making Marshall the best it can be for its students, faculty and greater community,” Bodnar said.

Bodnar is expected to be sworn in at the next board meeting scheduled for October 19. He replaces Bill Noe who stepped down from the board to serve as Marshall’s chief aviation officer for the division of aviation. Bodnar’s term ends June 20, 2023.