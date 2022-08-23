Football Star Rasheen Ali to Miss Start of Season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — All-American sophomore running back Rasheen Ali will be away from the team for an extended time.

Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff made a statement on Ali’s status.

“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be back. Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. We do not have an anticipated return date at this time. When we do, we will let everyone know. Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us.”

Ali is on the Maxwell Award watch for the 2022 season and lead FBS with 23 touchdowns with 1,401 rushing yards last season.