Herd Baseball’s Edwards Named to NCAA East Region 2nd Team

Junior Luke Edwards was named to the NCAA Division I East All-Region Second Team on Monday, June 20, 2022. Edwards, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, started in over 50 games for Marshall this season, becoming a major leader for the Herd. Statistically, Edwards was the most dominant player for the Herd in 2022, leading in batting average, hits, RBI and home runs. His batting average of .364 finished the season tied for third-best in all of Conference USA.

“Luke is a tremendous student-athlete,” said Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner in a statement. “This is a well-deserved honor; he has gone above and beyond for our program and is one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached.”

Edwards is one of the most dynamic batters to appear in a Herd uniform in the past few years. While his 13 home runs tied for the team lead, his ability to get on base at a rate of .405 and lead the team in stolen bases places him in a category of player that any team can benefit from. He is not solely a power hitter, and he is not a small-ball specialist. Instead, he is well-rounded, the perfect lead-off hitter for Marshall.

Edwards’ successes do not end at the plate. He also regularly serves as both a centerfielder and third baseman. With the versatility, coach Waggoner can plug Edwards anywhere that is necessary in order to give the Herd the best lineup during periods of rest or for pitcher matchups.

Edwards was not a highly touted prospect coming from high school. However, he has grown into a multi-positional star for the Thundering Herd. In 2023, Edwards will enter his senior season. As Marshall still anticipates the building of a baseball stadium in the coming years, Edwards will remain in the Marshall history books as a player that paved the way for the program during its time at Kennedy Center Field.