C-USA Announces Resolution, MU and Others Allowed to Join Sun Belt

Last night, Conference USA announced on Twitter that a resolution has been agreed upon between the conference and the three universities intending to leave the conference. C-USA will allow the schools to withdraw as members at the end of this academic year. Three universities – Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Mississippi announced in February their intent to leave C-USA a year early and join the Sun Belt on July 1 of this year. However, C-USA insisted those three schools remain in C-USA until the 2023-2024 academic year.

Marshall filed a lawsuit against C-USA in February after the conference said it would use legal action to ensure members meet their “contractual obligations” set by conference bylaws