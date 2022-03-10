Men’s Season Ends with Loss to La Tech

After defeating the Florida International University Panthers Tuesday night, Marshall hoped to continue its 2021-2022 season Wednesday night but would lose to the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs.

In the opening minutes of the ballgame, Marshall and LA Tech would trade baskets; however, Marshall would have a brief lead in the ballgame. The lead for the Thundering Herd would not last long as the Bulldogs would respond and retake the lead in the ballgame with 10:18 in the first half.

For the remainder of the first half, Marshall and LA Tech could never get the lead into double digits. At the end of the first half, LA Tech led by five points 37-32.

At the start of the second half, the Thundering Herd kept the game close; however, after the 14:19 mark in the second half, Marshall was never able to retake the lead for the remainder of the game. Louisiana Tech finished the game leading by double digits, with the final score being 77-67.

After the game, a reflective head coach Dan D’Antoni talked about his locker room message thanking the seniors and challenging the younger guys. “Well, first of all, you thank your seniors, you got to their leaving, for sure Michael and Darius George, both of them have been good teammates and played in the program for a long time. I’ve seen success and this year wasn’t real good for their senior year. But I certainly want to thank them and appreciate their efforts on behalf of Marshall.” D’Antoni also added, “But I told them what we have right now is not good enough that they’re going to have to commit to stay in in the arena and working on their game getting better.”

Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey talked about how he will think about the next phase of his career in the next couple of weeks. “I’m going to take my time and think about the things that I want to do and where I want to be at in the future.”

Marshall Forward Mikel Beyers recorded 23 points on the night in his final game with the green and white. Beyers expressed gratitude for his time at Marshall, “Marshall has been a big part of my life these last four years. 2000 miles away from my family Marshall’s really been my family these past four years and grateful is an understatement.

The Thundering Herd ends the 2021-2022 season, 12-21 overall and 4-14 in Conference play.