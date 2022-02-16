Opulence Models Displays Urban Fashion With Student Members

The Opulence Modeling Troupe of Marshall University recently held auditions for new members in late January, rounding out their numbers to around 15 models in the troupe.

The Opulence Modeling Troupe strives to better its members by building their confidence, public speaking skills and determination through runway performance. Membership into the troupe is open to any gender and is not based upon race, age, religious affiliation or any other attribute.

Opulence displays urban couture fashion shows for entertainment within the Marshall community. Team members have the opportunity to perform and showcase their runway walk and create choreography, all while building on their teamwork skills and confidence abilities. Tobias Lucas and Marcus Williams—with the support of Shakira Bowman, a faculty member and their current advisor—founded the organization in 2019.

“Those who are devoted and are willing to work as a team and with others to embrace urban couture are welcome to join Opulence,” said Williams. “We also ask that our members be coachable and take direction as well as constructive criticism from their respective peers.”

Currently, Opulence has two undergraduate students serving as team captains for the modeling troupe: Takira Williams, a senior health science major from Miami Gardens, Florida; and Kenaja Booth, another senior psychology major who also serves as the vice president for Black United Students.

“To be considered as a captain for Opulence,” said founder Lucas, “a member must complete a runway show demonstrating their capability to precisely perform any given choreography and exhibit a strong runway presence. It is also vital that the captain exemplify accountability skills such as hard work, dedication and respect.”

This upcoming Mar. 27, Opulence will participate in the Liberty Ball, Philadelphia’s Premier Dance Competition. The ball will offer events for all levels and in all styles for a chance to showcase dancing skills in front of an international judging panel. Opulence also hopes to finalize a date for their extensive spring runway show at Marshall this year.