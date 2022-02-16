Students Receive Wave of COVID Relief Funding

Covid relief funding was announced for eligible students with a valid FAFSA last week by Marshall University for current students by the university.

The funds will be deposited to eligible students either by direct deposit or through mailed paper checks based on their preference.

Eligible students include currently enrolled students with a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and those with an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of zero.

Students who believe they should be awarded funding and do not receive during the initial process can apply for an appeal on the university’s financial aid website. If applying for an appeal, students must provide documentation that supports the reasoning behind their application.

Unlike last Spring, where nearly every student received at least some aid, this round of aid money will be reserved for students that meet the established criteria.

This year’s stricter award system is due to having less money remaining from the funds given to the university last year. There were over four million dollars to give out last year, so many students were eligible for relief. This year, that number has gone to about 3.2 million.

Eligible students who receive funding will have their awards based on the federal needs-based formula. The Federal Student Aid website says that the EFC is “calculated according to a formula established by law. Your family’s taxed and untaxed income, assets, and benefits (such as unemployment or Social Security) all could be considered in the formula.” A full rundown of how the EFC is calculated can also be found on the website.