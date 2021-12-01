Marshall Prom Postponed

The Marshall University Prom that was scheduled for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. has been postponed until the spring semester.

According to Sara-Frances Lyon of Housing and Residence Life, the event was postponed because of health and safety regulations.

She said the event should wait until after the cold and flu season passes and the weather is warmer, rather than having students at an event and causing an outbreak before sending students home for winter break.

“We didn’t sell tickets or anything, we just had people RSVP, “ said Lyon.

“As the event was scheduled for December originally, the maximum number of people could come were around 200 including their guests. For example, 100 Marshall students and them bringing their guest”, said Lyon.

The event is sponsored by Housing and Residence Life.

Its location is not yet decided, as Housing and Residence Life awaits approval for the event.

“We want to try and have it outside with weather permitting, but until then we await on the approval from health and safety to reset a date and location for the Marshall prom in the spring,” Lyon said