Alpha+Xi+Delta+Member+Accepted+Into+Marshall+Med+School

Three Alpha Xi Delta members Olivia Hart, Holly Edwards and Madelyn Ross achieved their goal of being accepted into Marshall’s medical school, and shared with the Parthenon their challenges and experiences in their fields. “My journey is unconventional because as a sophomore in high school I became a young mother to a little girl,” Hart said. “I really had to focus on finding a career path and not giving up. This required hard work, grit, determination and drive.” Hart said as a young mother, she knew she needed to plan carefully to achieve her goals. “To many I was a societal failure,” Hart said. “I want to serve as a role model to other young mothers and my daughter who may not think their dreams are achievable. Anything is possible with hard work and determination.” Hart said she is part of Marshall’s BSNMD program, meaning she did not have to take the MCAT. “Your tuition for medical school is paid for through the Marshall Medical School program,” she said. “This required an application my senior year of high school.”

Hart said the BSNMD program allows her to graduate in three years with a full biology degree, and she will start Medial school in August 2022.

Hart said when she came to Marshall, she wanted to become involved on campus, and found Greek Life and joined Alpha Xi Delta. Hart holds the leadership roles of alumni relations director, electronic communication director and the honor board of Alpha Xi Delta. Hart said when she came to Marshall, she wanted to become involved on campus, and found Greek Life and joined Alpha Xi Delta. Hart holds the leadership roles of alumni relations director, electronic communication director and the honor board of Alpha Xi Delta. Hart recently won the Carol Topping Bar Scholarship for academic success and successes within Gamma Beta. Holly Edwards said she has wanted to become a doctor since early high school, when she started volunteering at Thomas Memorial Hospital in the NICU. Edwards said when she arrived at Marshall, she wanted to be involved with leadership and on campus, so she joined Alpha Xi Delta and met other girls with the same study. She took the MCAT and applied for medical school over the summer.“I’m not sure the kind of doctor I want to be yet,” Edwards said. “I love the patient-physician environment, helping someone in their physical body. West Virginia needs physicians and health care, and I am really passionate about the state.” Madelyn Ross said she started her college career as a dietetics major, but over time, she wanted to go into medicine.” I am keeping my mind open going into med school, but I can see myself being a family medicine physician,” Ross said. “ I want to work with the life span and provide continuity of care to prevent need for chronic care in West Virginia.”

Ross said she works as a pharmacy technician, helping with vaccinations in nursing homes. Ross said the experience helped lead her down the path to medical school.