Marshall Football Falls at App State in 31-30 Loss

A second fourth quarter-blown lead has brought the Marshall football team to a 2-2 record.

The Herd held a 30-21 advantage against Appalachian State entering the final quarter this week, but then gave up 10 unanswered points.

“We have to be better,” head coach Charles Huff said. “We have to finish the game better in all three phases.” The week before, The Herd led East Carolina 38-21 with 7:31 left.

The Pirates scored three unanswered touchdowns and left Huntington with a come-from-behind victory.

Thursday night’s game was a similar story.

Marshall freshman running back Rasheen Ali scored a touchdown on an 8-yard run to put the Herd up, 30-21, late in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice found wide receiver Corey Sutton for a 28-yard touchdown to make it a two-point game.

With 5:45 left in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton knocked home a 45-yard field goal to take the lead.