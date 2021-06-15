Huntington Area Regional Theatre previews shows at Pride picnic
Huntington Area Regional Theatre previewed its performances of The Aadams Family and The Wizard of Oz at ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ this Sunday.
The cast performed with its full set at the Ritter Park Amphitheatre to over 800 attendees of the picnic.
“Performing at the picnic was incredibly fun, and it was a wonderful way to get the Huntington community more involved with Pride because it has been two years since we have had a Pride event,” Cayce Murphy, a cast member of the Wizard of Oz playing Dorothy, said.
The performance took place during intermission of the drag show.
“I just loved the energy at the picnic,” Murphy said. “The drag queens were great.”
HART in the Park performed two promotional previews of the two shows, encouraging attendees to also attend a performance of the Aadam’s Family, which is currently taking the stage every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Murphy said Hart in the Park will also be performing the Wizard of Oz and Cinderella in July at the ampitheater.
“I think that everyone who came had a wonderful time and I am excited to perform in the Wizard of Oz as well as for the upcoming pride event in October.”
Isabella Robinson can be contacted at [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.