Huntington Area Regional Theatre previews shows at Pride picnic

Huntington Area Regional Theatre previewed its performances of The Aadams Family and The Wizard of Oz at ‘Drag Me To Brunch’ this Sunday.

The cast performed with its full set at the Ritter Park Amphitheatre to over 800 attendees of the picnic.

“Performing at the picnic was incredibly fun, and it was a wonderful way to get the Huntington community more involved with Pride because it has been two years since we have had a Pride event,” Cayce Murphy, a cast member of the Wizard of Oz playing Dorothy, said.

The performance took place during intermission of the drag show.

“I just loved the energy at the picnic,” Murphy said. “The drag queens were great.”