Now Hear This- 26 years and counting

Now Hear This is an independent mom & pop record store that carries vinyl LPs, CDs, DVDs, turntables and a host of accessories. Now Hear This specializes in customer service and stocking of print and hard-to-find recorded music.

Husband and wife duo, Vince and Carla Hebert, own the store and have sold records every single day. Now Hear This shop has been open for the past 26 years, dating back to 1995.

“We have the biggest inventory in the tri-state,” Vince Hebert said. “We opened in 1995 down on 11th street and 4th Avenue, and we moved to our current location (1454 4th Ave) five years ago. We sell new releases as well as used inventory.”

The couple prides their store with its continuous stock of vinyls, LP, CDs, DVDs, turntables and various accessories.

“I think what makes our store unique is our variety of new and used items,” Carla Hebert said. “Our used LPs are 15% off everyday, and we have been voted best music in the tri -state for may many years going on in.”

Although the store is back up and running, the couple faced some significant challenges at several points in their journey.

“When the internet hit, it basically took the floor out from under us,” Vince Hebert said. “It was crazy horrible. Every kid buying a CD was eventually getting it for free off the internet.”

In response to this, the owners embraced community members who helped them stay afloat by buying items such as mixtapes and DVD music videos.

“After we hit that low point of business, CD sales and vinyl has picked up,” Carla Hebert said. “Probably half of our sales, if not three quarters, is all records.”

Now Hear This is preparing for their Record Store Day coming June 12 and July 17.

The store will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. First come, first serve on all the record store day releases. They will have 90% of everything that has been put on the Record Store Day list. There are no pre-orders, and no holds on RSD products.

