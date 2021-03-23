Athlete of the Week: Kat Sackett, softball

ABOUT KAT SACKETT

Class: Freshman

Position: Catcher

Number: 20

Hometown: Erie, Colorado

PERFORMANCE

Six hits, seven RBIs, four doubles, two runs and one home run

in three games vs. Chattanooga

For her breakout performance in the three-game sweep against Chattanooga over the weekend, freshman Kat Sackett has earned athlete of the week honors.

Starting the last four games at catcher, Sackett saw her first action of the season on Wednesday, March 10, against Longwood with Katie Adams out of the lineup.

Ten days later, against Chattanooga, with Aly Harrell out of the lineup and Adams back, Sackett started at catcher once again while Adams took over Harrell’s first base position.

Not only did Sackett succeed in her role as catcher, but by the weekend’s end, she was also tied for the team lead in hits, with five.

In game one, she hit a double but went only 1-4 at the plate. In game two, she added two more doubles, this time with two RBIs. In game three, she erupted for five RBIs on three hits — one home run and another double. She also scored two runs.

Her seven RBIs and four doubles over the weekend led the team.

“Kat Sackett continues to be a monster in the box,” head coach, Megan Smith Lyon, said to Herdzone.com after Sunday’s game. “Today, she got her first career home run, and it was awesome to witness her and her progress. She did some special things this weekend, and we are excited about what she is going to do in the rest of her career.”