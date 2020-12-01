Fall semester ends on a snowy note

Desire to help during pandemic leads to new business Marshall graduate Olivia Hutchison created her own marketing and branding business this year despite the hindrance of the global coronavirus pandemic....

Students share experiences working during holidays Several Marshall students shared their experiences working Black Friday under unusual circumstances, and balancing school during a pandemic. Noel...

Rec Center schedule adjusted for winter months The Marshall University Rec Center, (Rec) announced its schedule for the winter break. Corey Buck, the coordinator of fitness and well-being at ...