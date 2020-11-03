Chi Alpha marks November as feedONE Month

Marshall University student ministry group, Chi Alpha, has dedicated the month of November to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit organization feedONE.

Caleb Murray, the campus pastor for Chi Alpha, talked about feedONE.

“feedONE is a nonprofit organization that aims to feed the millions of primary age children around the world,” Murray said. “This then opens the door to education and clean water for them.”

Murray said feedONE is fighting to end world hunger and poverty and has grown over the years.

“Currently they, (feedONE) are feeding over 300,000 children in 18 different countries.”

Murray talked about Chi Alpha’s involvement with feedONE.

On the national level, Chi Alpha partners with feedONE; locally we have a passion to love people by our actions,” Murray said. “Feeding those that are hungry is a part of what it means to be a Christian. The problem is big but is solvable.”

Murray said donations for the nonprofit are appreciated but spreading the word can be just as impactful.

“Mother Theresa said, ‘if you can’t feed a hundred, then just feed one’,” Murray said. “By giving just ten dollars, a child can be fed for an entire month.”

Ethan Wills, a Chi Alpha life group leader, he believes feedONE has provided a positive outlook of teamwork in the fight to end world hunger.

“We can’t end world hunger by ourselves, but we can end one child’s hunger for a month with just ten dollars,” Wills said. “A lot of people giving small amounts adds up over time.”

Wills said spreading the word of feedONE’s mission is a substantial aid in fighting world hunger.

“There is a long list of kids trying to get into the feedONE program that they just cannot financially support,” Wills said. “While we are making a huge difference now, there is still a long way to go. The more people that know about feed one, the more money that can potentially be raised to feed children.”

Murray said those who may potentially be interested in donating or learning more about feedONE can visit feedone.com/marshallxa

Alex Jackson can be contacted at [email protected]