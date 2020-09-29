Counseling+Center+offers+support

Marshall University’s Counseling Center offers a variety of services for students and employees of the university.

Located in Prichard Hall, the Center offers services that are counseling focused on depression with issues like test anxiety, stress management, and anger management.

The center will also contact other treatment agencies, providers or organizations if they believe a student’s needs go beyond what they can deliver.

Cadence Layne, Director of the Counseling Center, said she enjoys all outreach activities.

“We have a chance to interact with students outside of the office,” Layne said in an email. “Outreach events also market our services and lets students know that help is on campus.”

Zane Adkins, a junior public relations/advertising major, said he has had an amazing time when visiting the Counseling Center regularly.

“When I first started visiting them, I didn’t ‘click’ with my first counselor,” Adkins said in an email. “As soon as they found out that I hadn’t made that initial connection, they did everything in their power to get me with a counselor that was right for me.”

Adkins said the treatment he got was fantastic and every session armed him with knowledge as well as tools he still uses in his daily life.

“They were fantastic to me and I highly recommend their services,” Adkins.

The Counseling Center will be celebrating World Mental Health Day on October 9th from 11 A.M- 1P.M. in the MSC Plaza and they will be hosting another QPR training afterwards.

Jonathan Still can be contacted at [email protected]