Herd in the NFL

Four former Marshall football players made impacts on their NFL teams this weekend.

All four players happen to play on the defensive side of the ball with at least one player at each level of the defense.

Starting in the secondary, rookie cornerback Chris Jackson played significant minutes for the Tennessee Titans on Monday night in a win against the Denver Broncos.

Because normal starting corner Adoree’ Jackson was inactive, Jackson was afforded the opportunity to split time with fellow rookie Kristian Fulton at the corner spot opposite Malcolm Butler.

When veteran corner Jonathan Joseph left the game with an injury, Jackson was forced into a larger than anticipated role. There were instances where the Titans were lined up with its two rookie corners on the field at the same time.

For a majority of the game, Jackson was tasked with covering 1st round pick rookie and former Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy was well known in college for his superb route running, agility and quickness, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 which goes to college football’s best receiver.

Jackson was targeted three times while covering Jeudy, giving up no receptions, although one incompletion was a drop. Jackson also recorded a tackle, playing in 59% of the Titans defensive snaps.

Staying in the secondary, corner Darryl Roberts began his fifth season in the NFL with his second team. After playing for the New York Jets his first four years, Roberts moved to Detroit to play for the Lions.

In his first game in Detroit, he recorded two tackles with one pass defended.

Moving closer to the line of scrimmage, Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt began his sixth season in the league and his third with the Jets. He is coming off his best statistical season in 2019 when he racked up 75 tackles, six TFL, and three sacks.

On Sunday against the Bills, he made his 24th career start and recorded eight total tackles (three solo) and one pass defended.

Finally, along the defensive line, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Vinny Curry entered his ninth year and eighth with the Eagles. Curry put together a solid game with three tackles, a half sack and a QB hit; but he injured his hamstring and is expected to be out for a number of weeks (at least four).

Elsewhere, Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith is on the active roster but recorded no stats. Defensive lineman Ryan Bee is on the injured reserve list for the Washington Football Team. Both Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Omari Cobb and Carolina Panthers kicker Kaare Vedvik are on their teams’ respective practice squads.