Marshall Pro Day gives Herd football players an opportunity to prove themselves to NFL

Inching one step closer to their dreams, fourteen Thundering Herd football players performed various physical tests and workouts at Marshall’s 2020 Pro Day Wednesday morning inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

Scouts from 10 different NFL teams were in attendance evaluating the tests and workouts throughout the day.

“It’s very exciting, but you can’t let the excitement get the best of you,” cornerback prospect Chris Jackson said. “You’ve got to stay calm, stay composed and just try to put on your best performance out here for these scouts.”

Jackson ran the 40-yard dash on his first attempt in 4.44 seconds, which would have tied for the seventh fastest time at the NFL Combine among corners.

“Coming out here today, I just wanted to show my top end speed and what I can do,” Jackson said. “All and all, I was happy with the performance.”

Jackson also ripped off 15 reps of 225 lbs. on the bench and jumped 36 inches on his vertical leap.

Linebacker Omari Cobb ran a 4.73 40-yard dash, benched 21 reps and jumped 37 inches.

“I’m my biggest critic,” Cobb said. “I really feel like I can go out there and do a little better, but overall, I feel like I did great.”

With the best bench press number of any Marshall player on the day, tight end Armani Levias exploded with 23 reps. That number would have tied him for second out of the tight ends at the NFL Combine.

However, his other testing numbers were not as comparable to the top tight ends at the combine.

“I could have done much better because you can always improve, but it is what it is,” Levias said. “At the end of the day, I play football. You turn on that tape, and you see me making plays.”

For center Levi Brown, he was the lone offensive lineman working out at Pro Day.

“This is the opportunity that some of us have worked 16 years for,” Brown said. “You kind of want to look forward now to what comes in the following months.

The NFL teams who sent scouts were the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Goodrich can be contacted at [email protected]

Official results from Wednesday’s Pro Day:

LS – Matthew Beardall

40 – DNP

Vertical – 24 inches

Broad – 8 feet, 2 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 5

OL – Levi Brown

40 – 5.46/5.46

Vertical – 27 ½ inches

Broad – 8 feet, 2 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 19

LB – Tyler Brown

40 – 4.75/4.76

Vertical – 35 inches

Broad – 10 feet, 1 inch

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 17

LB – O’Mari Cobb

40 –4.74/4.73

Vertical – 37 inches

Broad – 10 feet, 0 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 21

DL – Marquis Couch

40 – 5.24/5.33

Vertical – 29 ½ inches

Broad – 8 feet, 3 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 16

WR – Joey Fields

40 – 4.55/4.54

Vertical – 32 ½ inches

Broad – 9 feet, 10 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – DNP

DL – Channing Hames

40 – DNP

Vertical – 29 ½ inches

Broad – 9 feet, 1 inch

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 16

DB – Chris Jackson

40 – 4.44/4.53

Vertical – 36 inches

Broad – 10 feet, 2 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 15

DL – Milan Lanier

40 – 5.45/5.50

Vertical – 26 inches

Broad – 8 feet, 0 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 17

TE – Armani Levias

40 – 4.83/4.82

Vertical – 33 inches

Broad – 9 feet, 4 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 23

DB – Kereon Merrell

40 – 4.65/4.62

Vertical – 31 inches

Broad – 10 feet, 0 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 10

DL – Fermin Silva

40 – 5.26/5.20

Vertical – 29 ½ inches

Broad – 8 feet, 7 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – 17

QB – Alex Thomson

40 – 4.82/4.77

Vertical – 32 inches

Broad – 9 feet, 5 inches

Pro bench (225-pound reps) – DNP