Athlete of the Week: Peter Hutzal, Baseball

ABOUT PETER HUTZAL:

Position: Infielder (First Base)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’1

Weight: 185

Hometown: Alberta, Canada

PERFORMANCE OVER THE LAST WEEK:

(All in the four-game series against Akron)

3 RBI, 1 homerun, 2 runs and 1.000 fielding %

.467 batting average on 7 hits and 15 at bats

Helping lift the Marshall University baseball team to its first series win of the year, redshirt junior Peter Hutzal has earned athlete of the week honors for his performance against the University of Akron.

In the final game of the series with the Zips, Hutzal exploded at the plate, as did the entire Thundering Herd team. Marshall scored 18 runs overall in the game, but half of those runs came in the bottom of the second inning.

With two runs already down in the second, he stepped to the plate and lifted the ball over the right field fence for a three RBI homerun, putting Marshall up 5-2. It was his first homer of the 2020 season.

He put together a 12-home-run season two years ago in 2018, but he missed the entire 2019 season with an injury.

Back in the lineup, he has been one of the team’s most consistent hitters, possessing the second-best batting average on the team at .315.

Although his best game of the Akron series over the weekend was the final one, games two and three also added to his athlete of the week performance. In both game one and two, he had two hits on four at-bats while also catching 14 putouts in each at first base.