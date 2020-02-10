Marshall Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Miss

Richard Crank, Photographer|February 10, 2020

Gallery|75 Photos
Richard Crank
Thundering Herd Men's Basketball defeated USM Golden Eagles, 72-58, on 2/6/2020 at the Cam Henderson Center.