Herd men’s basketball survives against the Monarchs, 68-67

The Thundering Herd men’s basketball team defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs with the final score of 68-67 Saturday evening at the Cam Henderson Center.

Coming off of two previous losses to UAB and Charlotte, the Herd made a comeback and improved its record to 9-10 (3-3 Conference USA) overall.

“My guys definitely stepped up to the challenge and showed the fire that I asked them too. The Monarchs are a good strong defensive team,” Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Two main warriors, Taevion and Jarrod, I thought they did an outstanding job. It’s a young team and this is the first game we won this close, and you grow from that.”

Sophomore Taevion Kinsey lead the team with 18 points, followed by junior Jarrod West with 15 points. Iran Bennett finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Herd only committed a total of eight turnovers, which is a season low.

West knocked his third 3-pointer leading the Herd with a two-point lead with 1:11 left on the clock in the second half. The Monarchs quickly came back with a 2-point shot by Aaron Carver, tying the game.

Following Carver’s basket, Kinsey was fouled with less than 20 seconds left in the second half. Kinsey made one of two foul shots, giving the Herd a one-point advantage, 68-67. The Monarchs attempted to put back a quick basket, but the ball rolled off the rim and West was able to grab the rebound to secure the Herd’s win.

“To win and protect the Cam, that’s really what we want to do at the end of the day,” Kinsey said.

Coming up next, the Herd will return to the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday Jan. 22 to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Stormy Randazzo can be contacted at [email protected].