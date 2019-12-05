Zips win against Marshall men’s hoops, 85-73

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Akron’s dominate performance in rebounding against Marshall Wednesday night led the Zips to an 85-73 win at the Cam Henderson Center.

The Herd was out rebounded 44-28, but the smallest player on the court was the one who led the Zips scoring. Junior Loren Cristian Jackson, who is 5-foot-8, led all scorers with 28 points on 8-16 in field goals and 4-7 from the three-point line.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Marshall Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It was a great crowd, we appreciate them coming and hope they will stay with this young team.”

Senior Xeyrius Williams added 25 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists to compliment Jackson performance for the Zips.

Junior Jarrod West led the Herd with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Sophomore Taevion Kinsey provided 15 points and five assists for Marshall, but the Ohio native’s late second half rally came up short.

“We just got to be better,” West said. “We came out so flat and sluggish today – honestly on both ends – and I know I have to do a better job at that from a leadership standpoint. At the end of the day I think that was the main issue, our energy.”

The ball team found themselves down 25-12 with 7:50 remaining in the first half after redshirt sophomore Iran Bennett got in early foul trouble. Bennett has been a focal point of the offense this season after having great outings against Florida with 16 points and Howard scoring 17, thus the lack of the big man down low hurt the Herd.

“It is very difficult,” Bennett said. “Just dealing with being in foul trouble is really on me. I just have to be in better spots and move my feet.”

With the loss D’Antoni’s team drops to 2-5 on the season the Marshall coach seems optimistic about the team.

“I do not give up very easily and I do not think our kids will either,” D’Antoni said. “This team has some things they can do well, they are long and they shot 46% from the field, which is not bad for a great shooting ball club.”

Marshall will travel to face the University of Toledo Rockets on Sunday Dec. 8 – who beat the Herd earlier this season, 96-70. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at John F. Savage Arena.

Brigham Warf can be contacted at[email protected].