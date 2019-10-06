Professional bull riders tour makes stop in Huntington

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 10 Photos Meg Keller The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour makes a stop in Huntington Friday, Oct. 4 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Professional bull riding fans and families experienced what some said to be an adrenaline rush during the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Friday, Oct. 4 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.

William Burden, an event goer and former bull rider from Barboursville, West Virginia, said his most prominent reason for attending the event was “adrenaline.”

Fans were not the only ones excited for the thrill. Professional bull rider Bryan Titman, from East Bernard, Texas, suffered a recent injury but said he keeps coming back for more. When asked why he enjoys the job, Titman said it is more than just adrenaline for him, but that the thrill is part of it too.

“Just the adrenaline, I love it,” Titman said. “And I have a lot of respect for the animals.”

Other than fast entertainment, the timelessness of the event is what attracts some attendees.

Gray Bowyer of Beckley, West Virginia said his favorite part of attending bull riding events is the “old Wild West lifestyle and stuff, wearing cowboy hats and pearl snaps, stuff like that.” Bowyer said he watches bull riding as a means to stay involved in the sport.

The opportunity for wholesome family fun was what some others attendees of the PBR event said was worth capitalizing on. Karissa Lawson of Salt Rock, West Virginia said she has been going to bull riding events since 2016 because it is appropriate for the younger members of her family.

“It is just very very family oriented,” Lawson said. Lawson also said her younger sister and daughter enjoy the rodeo clowns because they interact with the kids.

The next stop for The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is Rapid City, South Dakota, Oct. 26.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected]